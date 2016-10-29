NEW RICHLAND-HARTLAND-ELLENDALE-GENEVA AREA

Sweeping the Bucs

Panthers advance in playoffs

The Panthers' Brady Agrimson (27) prepares to tackle Taylor Glende of WEM during Section 2AA quarterfinal football action at New Richland in a game that started Tuesday, Oct. 25 but was not concluded until Wednesday because of lightning. The Panthers, who led 6-0 when the game was stopped, held on for a 6-0 victory — and a season sweep of WEM — and advanced to the section semifinals Monday at 7 p.m. at No. 2 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Panthers lost 21-12 to KW, ending their season with a 7-3 record. (Star Eagle photo by Chris Schlaak)

