Sweeping the Bucs

Panthers advance in playoffs

The Panthers' Brady Agrimson (27) prepares to tackle Taylor Glende of WEM during Section 2AA quarterfinal football action at New Richland in a game that started Tuesday, Oct. 25 but was not concluded until Wednesday because of lightning. The Panthers, who led 6-0 when the game was stopped, held on for a 6-0 victory — and a season sweep of WEM — and advanced to the section semifinals Monday at 7 p.m. at No. 2 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Panthers lost 21-12 to KW, ending their season with a 7-3 record. (Star Eagle photo by Chris Schlaak)