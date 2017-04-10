Prigges named top farm family



SURPRISED — Carey Prigge, left, speaks while his wife Terri watches during a banquet that honored them as Waseca County Farm Family of the Year. Terri said she was surprised to win the award. (Star Eagle photo by Melanie Piltingsrud)

By MELANIE PILTINGSRUD

Contributing Writer

The Carey and Terri Prigge family was named the Waseca County Farm Family of the Year on Thursday, March 23, 2017 by the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce AgriBusiness Committee. The Prigges have a goat dairy farm, where they also raise their own hay, chickens, guineas, pea fowl, horses, cats, and dogs.

Terry Hansen called to ask if they would accept the award. Terri says, “We were a little shocked. We still kind of see ourseves as hobby farmers, which we were for so many years.” According to Terri, the family started out with two goats, and now they have around 200 on their 10-acre property.

“We just have a passion for farming,” says Carey, stating that he is honored to be named among those who have previously won the award. “We have always enjoyed being a part of agriculture.”

Carey was brought up on a farm, but for Terri, originally from the Twin Cities, the move to rural life was a big change. She has gone from working at a law firm to milking and taking care of the management of the family’s goats. Because she came to farming after growing up as a city kid, she feels especially honored that her family earned this distinction. She says, “To me, that’s pretty cool. It’s a great honor.”

The family is also involved in their community. Carey works as a veterinarian. Terri is the church secretary at Vista Covenant, and is also on the executive board. Their children, Annie, Emily, Samuel, and Sawyer, are involved in 4H, FFA, football, soccer, basketball, baseball, track, band, and choir.

According to the event program at the awards ceremony, the Farm Family of the Year must be a Waseca County food producer, who is involved in the community. Further, it states, “The family has made significant short-term progress and/or innovative contributions with their agricultural endeavors and has demonstrated a commitment to enhancing and supporting the fields of agriculture and production.”

The Prigges point out that they couldn’t do it alone. “We were very lucky to move across the road from the Hansens,” says Terri, who gives the Hansens credit for introducing them to everyone else in the community, many of whom regularly lend a helping hand. “It’s a big community effort, our little farm,” Terri said at the awards ceremony, “so thanks for giving us this award, and helping us out.”