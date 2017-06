Memories are forever

NRHEG class of 2017 graduates

The NRHEG High School class of 2017 graduated Sunday, June 4 during commencement exercises in the high school gymnasium in New Richland. Above, Nancy Rudau with son Will during the Parent Appreciation portion of the program. See Page 12 of the Thursday, June 8 edition of the Star Eagle for more color graduation photos. See Page 2 for photos of kindergarten graduation for NRHEG's class of 2029. (Star Eagle photo by Chris Schlaak)