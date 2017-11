Senior season

Wagner leads Gophers past Lehigh in opener

Carlie Wagner (33), a graduate of NRHEG and a member of the University of Minnesota women's basketball team, gets position for a rebound during the Gophers' season opener against Lehigh at Williams Arena in Minneapolis Saturday, Nov. 11. Wagner, a senior, had 22 points, one steal and one assist in 24 minutes as the Gophers breezed to a 107-73 victory. (Star Eagle photo by Jim Lutgens)