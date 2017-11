Wearing the crowns

Benji, Makenzi are 2017 Homecoming royalty

Benji Lundberg, left, and Makenzi Rhoades were crowned 2017 NRHEG Homecoming King and Queen, respectively, during coronation Sunday night in the high school gymnasium in New Richland. The Panthers face GFW in the Homecoming football game Friday at 7 p.m. For more on Homecoming past and present, see Pages 6-7 of the Sept. 21 edition of the Star Eagle. (Star Eagle photo by Chris Schlaak)