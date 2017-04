A shot and a prayer

Lundberg's game-tying three not enough

Benji Lundberg of NRHEG (4) hit this game-tying shot at the end of regulation during Wednesday night's boys' basketball Class AA state quarterfinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The basket sent the game to overtime, where NRHEG lost 70-59 to St. Cloud Cathedral. NRHEG defeated Breckenridge 65-47 in Thursday's consolation semifinals. They topped Lake City 77-66 Friday to win the consolation crown. (Star Eagle photo by Chris Schlaak)